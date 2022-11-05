Western United vs Adelaide United Prediction and Betting Tips | November 6, 2022

Western United will entertain Adelaide United at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on matchday five of the A-League on Sunday (November 6).

The hosts are winless in four games and with just one point are dead-last in the standings. Western suffered their third defeat of the campaign last week when they fell to a 4-2 loss at Central Coast Mariners. Western led by two goals at half-time before Central Coast Mariners scored four times in the second half to take the win.

Adelaide, meanwhile, picked up their first win of the season last time, beating Perth Glory 2-1 at home. Craig Goodwin and Hiroshi Ibusuki scored in quick succession in the first half before Giordano Colli scored a consolation for Perth in the 32nd minute.

Western United vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns just six times, with all the meetings taking place in the A-League. Their head-to-head record is perfectly even, with two wins apiece for each team and twoo games ending in draws.

When they met last season, each team picked up home wins.

Adelaide have failed to score in three of their last four meetings against Western, ending their goalless run in their home game in May.

Western have the worst defensive record in the competition, conceding ten goals in four league games, at least two more than any other team in the competition.

Adelaide are winless at Western since their 4-3 triumph in 2020 when the two teams met for the first time in a competitive game.

Western United vs Adelaide United Prediction

Western's defense has been their biggest concern this season, but they have a decent goal tally this season, scoring five times, the same as Adelaide. Western have scored in all four games, and the trend should continue.

Adelaide, meanwhile, picked up just their first win of the season in their previous outing and will look to continue that momentum. As they have failed to score in their last two visits to Western, they could struggle. Considering the same, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Western United 1-1 Adelaide United

Western United vs Adelaide United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Adelaide to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Nicolas Milanovic to score any time - Yes

