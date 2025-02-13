Western United vs Auckland Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2025

Western United will welcome league leaders Auckland to Ironbark Fields in an exciting A-League clash on Saturday. United are in third place in the league table with 26 points, seven fewer than the visitors.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four league outings, playing out two draws on the spin. They met Macarthur last week and played out a 2-2 stalemate. Noah Botic and Abel Walatee scored in the first half and Marin Jakoliš scored a 79th-minute equalizer for Macarthur.

The league leaders are also on a four-game unbeaten streak in the A-League, recording three wins. They will play for the first time in two weeks and registered a 2-1 home win over Macarthur earlier this month. Neyder Moreno broke the deadlock in the ninth minute and Louis Verstraete scored the match-winner in the 80th minute.

Western United vs Auckland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time earlier this season in December. United registered a 4-0 away win in that match.

The visitors have the best defensive record in the A-League this season, conceding 12 goals in 15 games.

The hosts have lost just one of their last 10 games in all competitions. They have scored at least two goals in seven games in that period.

Western United have scored 13 goals in six games in 2025 thus far.

Auckland have kept three clean sheets in six games in 2025 while failing to score in two.

Exactly 12 of the visitors' 24 goals in the A-League this season have been scored in their travels.

Interestingly, just eight of United's 30 goals in the A-League this season have been scored at home.

The visitors have failed to score in just three of their 15 league games this season.

Western United vs Auckland Prediction

United have played two consecutive draws and will look to return to winning ways here. Interestingly, just two of their seven wins in the A-League this season have been registered at home. Five of their last six league games have produced over 2.5 goals and this match is also expected to be a high-scoring affair.

Angus Thurgate will serve a suspension here while James Donachie and Khoder Kaddour remain sidelined with injuries.

The Black Knights head into the match on a two-game winning streak and will look to build on that form. They will play for the first time in two weeks and should be well-rested here.

Louis Verstraete will serve a one-game suspension while Nando Pijnaker will miss this match after an ankle injury against Macarthur. Fellow defender Dan Hall is a long-term absentee.

Considering the current goalscoring form of the two teams and their four-game unbeaten runs, a high-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Western United 2-2 Auckland

Western United vs Auckland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

