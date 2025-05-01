Western United vs Auckland Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025

By Shubham Dupare
Modified May 01, 2025 15:27 GMT
A-League Men Rd 19 - Western United FC v Auckland FC - Source: Getty
Western United host Auckland in the A-League

Western United will welcome Auckland to Ironbark Fields in their final A-League match of the regular season on Saturday. The visitors lifted the Premier’s Plate in their inaugural season and will look to conclude the regular season on a winning note. United need a win to finish second in the standings and earn a place in the AFC Champions League Elite phase.

The hosts returned to winning ways after back-to-back losses last week, recording a 1-0 home triumph over Sydney. Matthew Grimaldi scored the only goal of the match in the fourth minute.

The Black Knights extended their unbeaten streak in the league to 14 games last week, defeating Perth Glory 1-0 in their final home game of the season. Marlee Francois scored his first goal of the league campaign in the second half.

Western United vs Auckland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two teams have squared off twice, with both meetings taking place this season. Both teams registered away wins while keeping clean sheets.
  • The visitors have the best defensive record in the A-League, conceding 23 goals in 25 games.
  • United have the fourth-best attacking record, scoring 51 goals in 25 games. Just 19 of these goals have been scored at home.
  • Auckland are unbeaten in their last seven away games, recording four wins. Notably, they have scored two goals apiece in five games during that period.
  • Western United are on a four-game winning streak at home, scoring 11 goals while keeping two clean sheets.
  • The hosts have seen conclusive results in their last nine games, recording six wins.
  • Only Central Coast Mariners (11) have drawn more games in the A-League this season than the visitors (8).
Western United vs Auckland Prediction

United have a good recent home record, recording four consecutive wins, and will look to build on that form. They have lost just one of their last nine home games, scoring 17 goals. This is a must-win match for them as a loss can see them drop as low as fifth in the standings.

The Black Knights have kept clean sheets in four of their last six away games and are strong favorites. They had a dream debut in the A-League, becoming the first team from New Zealand to be crowned the Premiers. With the Premiership secured, Steve Corica might rest key players like Nando Pijnaker and Hiroki Sakai here.

United have the home advantage and are likely to get the better of the visitors, who are expected to start with an inexperienced squad here.

Prediction: Western United 2-1 Auckland

Western United vs Auckland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Western United to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

About the author
Shubham Dupare

Shubham Dupare

Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.

For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea."

Quick Links

Edited by Peter P
