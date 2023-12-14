Western United vs Brisbane Roar Prediction and Betting Tips | December 15th 2023

Two sides who have had contrasting starts to the new Australian A-League campaign square off as Western United play host to Brisbane Roar on Friday.

The home side are currently rooted to the bottom of the league standings, while Ross Aloisi’s men could move top of the pile with all three points. Western United failed to stop the rot last Friday when they suffered a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Central Coast Mariners.

John Aloisi’s side have now lost six games on the bounce, stretching back to their 2-1 victory over Melbourne City in the league curtain-raiser on October 21. Western United are currently rooted to the bottom of the A-League table, having picked up just three points from the first 21 available.

Brisbane Roar, on the other hand, continued their surge to the top of the league table last time out with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Adelaide United at the Coopers Stadium. The Roar have now won three of their last four matches, with a 2-2 draw against Western Sydney Wanderers on December 1 being the exception.

With 14 points from seven matches, Brisbane Roar are currently second in the league standings, one point adrift of first-placed Macarthur.

Western United vs Brisbane Roar Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from the last ten meetings between the sides, Western United holds a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Brisbane Roar have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared once.

Western United are on a six-match losing streak, conceding 15 goals and scoring just once since a 2-1 victory over Melbourne City in October’s season opener.

Brisbane Roar are unbeaten in their last four matches, claiming ten points from a possible 12 since a 5-2 loss against Wellington Phoenix on November 4.

Western United vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Western United have stumbled into the new campaign and will head into the weekend in search of a pick-me-up. However, they face a spirited Brisbane Roar side who have hit their stride in recent weeks and we fancy them leaving empty-handed once again.

Prediction: Western United 0-2 Brisbane Roar

Western United vs Brisbane Roar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Brisbane Roar to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - No (Western United have failed to score in five of their last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of the last six meetings between the sides)