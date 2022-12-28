Western United vs Brisbane Roar Prediction and Betting Tips | December 30, 2022

Western United will entertain Brisbane Roar at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in the A-League on Friday (December 30).

The hosts have recorded back-to-back wins. Their 1-0 win over Melbourne Victory at home on Monday helped them climb up from last place to 11th in the standings with ten points.

Brisbane, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last six league outings, winning two, and are eighth in the standings with 11 points. A second-half goal from Carlo Armiento helped them to a 1-1 draw against Western Sydney Wanderers in their previous outing.

Isuzu UTE A-League @aleaguemen



We're blessed with some 𝙩𝙤𝙥 𝙦𝙪𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙮 keepers in the



Sit back and enjoy some of the best saves of 2022! 🖐️ "𝙊𝙃𝙃𝙃! 𝙒𝙃𝘼𝙏 𝘼 𝙎𝘼𝙑𝙀!" 🧤We're blessed with some 𝙩𝙤𝙥 𝙦𝙪𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙮 keepers in the @IsuzuUTE A-LeagueSit back and enjoy some of the best saves of 2022! 🖐️ "𝙊𝙃𝙃𝙃! 𝙒𝙃𝘼𝙏 𝘼 𝙎𝘼𝙑𝙀!" 🧤🌟We're blessed with some 𝙩𝙤𝙥 𝙦𝙪𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙮 keepers in the @IsuzuUTE A-League 💪 Sit back and enjoy some of the best saves of 2022! 🖐️ https://t.co/8vTvyXv0UE

Western United vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off just seven times with all meetings taking place in the A-League. Western lead 5-2.

Two of these meetings have produced over 2.5 goals, with their last meeting at Kayo Stadium in March saw Western win 3-2.

No team has lost more games (5) in the A-League this season than Western, while no team have lost fewer games than Brisbane (1) in the league this term.

Brisbane have the joint-best defensive record in the A-League this season, conceding six goals in eight games.

Western have the worst defensive record in the competition, conceding 18 goals in nine games.

No team has won fewer games than Brisbane (2) in the league this season, while Western have not done much better with three wins.

Western United vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

All three of Western's wins this term have come in their last four games, including back-to-back 1-0 victories at home. They have lost just one of their three home games against Brisbane and are the favourites here.

The Lions, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last six games, scoring seven goals and conceding four. Considering the recent form of the two teams, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Western United 1-1 Brisbane Roar

Western United vs Brisbane Roar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Western to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes