Western United vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2024

Western United and Central Coast Mariners will trade tackles in an Australian A-League matchday 24 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are coming off a thrilling 4-2 comeback home win over Macarthur FC. They were two goals down by the 24th minute courtesy of goals by Valere Germain and Ulises Davila. However, they fought back valiantly after the second half, with Michael Ruhs scoring a brace while Riku Danzaki and Matthew Grimaldi scored a goal each to complete the fightback.

Central Coast Mariners, meanwhile, claimed a 2-1 home win over Wellington Phoenix. Angel Torres broke the deadlock for the Mariners in the 61st minute while Benjamin Old drew the game level in the 78th minute. Michael Doka scored the match-winner in the first minute of injury time.

The win left them joint-top of the standings, having garnered 46 points from 24 games. Western United are 11th with 22 points to their name.

Western United vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 11 occasions in the past. Central Coast Mariners have seven wins, and Western United have three wins while one game ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2023 when Central Coast Mariners claimed a 4-0 home win.

Six of Western United's last seven league games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced over 2.5 goals.

Nine of Central Coast Mariners' last 10 away games, including each of the last five, have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Western United's last seven league games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Central Coast Mariners' defeat to Sydney FC last time out ended their run of 12 away games without defeat (nine wins).

Western United vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Western United have had an upturn in fortune in recent weeks, winning three of their last five games.

Central Coast Mariners are on course to successfully defend their league title. They are currently neck and neck with Wellington Phoenix at the summit of the table.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Western United 1-2 Central Coast Mariners

Western United vs Central Coast Mariners Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Central Coast Mariners to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Central Coast Mariners to score over 1.5 goals