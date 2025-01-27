Western United vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29th 2025

Western United and Central Coast Mariners go head-to-head at the Ironbark Fields in the Australian A-League on Wednesday. Having lost the last five meetings between the two teams, John Aloisi’s men will head into the midweek clash desperate to get one over the Mariners as they push for a top-two finish.

Western United continued their surge in the A-League standings as they secured a comfortable 3-1 victory over Newcastle Jets last time out. Aloisi’s side have now won all but one of their last seven matches, with a 2-0 defeat against Melbourne City on January 7 being the exception.

With 24 points from 14 matches, Western United are currently fifth in the A-League table, level on points with fourth-placed Melbourne City and third-placed Macarthur.

Trending

Central Coast Mariners, on the other hand, were guilty of a lack of cutting edge in the final third last Saturday when they played out a goalless draw with Wellington Phoenix.

With that result, Mark Jackson’s men have now gone unbeaten in four of their last five matches, claiming two wins and two draws since December 31.

The Mariners have picked up 18 points from 14 A-League games to sit 10th in the standings, level on points with Western Sydney Wanderers and Wellington Phoenix.

Western United vs Central Coast Mariners Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Central Coast Mariners have been the dominant side in the history of this fixture, having won eight of the last 12 meetings between the two teams.

Western United have picked up three wins in that time, while the two teams have settled for a share of the spoils once.

Central Coast Mariners are on a five-game winning streak against Aloisi’s men and are unbeaten in their last seven encounters since a 1-0 defeat in April 2011.

Western United are unbeaten in their most recent three home matches, picking up seven points from a possible nine since a 3-1 loss against Melbourne Victory on December 1.

The Mariners have lost just one of their seven away matches this season while claiming three wins and three draws so far.

Western United vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Western United have hit their stride in recent weeks and will be backing themselves to end their poor run of results against the Mariners. Jackson’s men, meanwhile, have struggled for consistency of late and we fancy the home side to make it seven wins from eight games here.

Prediction: Western United 3-1 Central Coast Mariners

Western United vs Central Coast Mariners Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Western United to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corner - Yes (There have also been at least 11 corner kicks in five of the hosts’ last six outings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback