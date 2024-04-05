Western United vs Macarthur Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2024

Western United will entertain Macarthur at Regional Football Facility Tarneit in the A-League on Saturday.

Western United vs Macarthur Preview

Western United are staring at a rock bottom finish, with three rounds of matches to end the regular season. The hosts have struggled as basement dwellers in the standings but can still make some progress before the curtain closes. They hold 19 points on the board with one game in hand, but a rebound seems unlikely.

The Tarneit-based team have won five matches out of 22, drawing four and losing 13. They could earn qualification for the 2024 Australia Cup play-offs if they finish at their current position. However, that is not what head coach John Aloisi wants. His objective for the season was qualification for the Finals Series, but it appears too late.

Macarthur hold their ticket to the Finals Series, as they sit fifth with 35 points. However, they could add another ticket - for the AFC Champions League 2 or the AFC Champions League Elite, depending on their final position. The visitors could also lose everything if they are outpaced by their two closest pursuers.

The Bulls and Western United shared the spoils at 3-3 in the reverse fixture. Their head-to-head stat is almost even, with Macarthur boasting three wins as opposed to two for Western United, across nine clashes – with four ending in stalemates. The visitors are unbeaten in their last five matches on the road.

Western United vs Macarthur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Western United have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches against Macarthur.

Western United have won twice, drawn once and lost once in their last four home games against Macarthur.

Western United have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Macarthur have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five away matches.

Western United have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches while Macarthur have won twice, drawn once and lost twice.

Western United vs Macarthur Prediction

Western United have not shown any improvement in defense and that could cost them everything in this campaign. They have conceded nine goals in their last five matches. However, they have scored more while playing at home.

French striker Valère Germain has been the shining light in Macarthur’s attack, netting 11 goals, but the job is yet to be accomplished.

Macarthur are in better shape to dominate Western United.

Prediction: Western United 1-3 Macarthur

Western United vs Macarthur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Macarthur to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Macarthur to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Western United to score - Yes