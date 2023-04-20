Western United vs Melbourne City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22nd 2023

Last season's Grand Final winners Western United will welcome league leaders Melbourne City to AAMI Park in the penultimate A-League match of the 2022-23 regular season on Saturday.

This is a must-win match for the hosts, who are in eighth place in the league table with 29 points. They trail sixth-placed Sydney by three points and with just two games left to play, their best shot at securing a top-six finish is if they record wins in these games.

Melbourne City will finish the season as the regular season winners or 'Premiers' and this game is a mere formality for them at the moment.

Western United returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Adelaide United in their previous outing. City played out a 1-1 draw against the Central Coast Mariners last time around.

Western United vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Melbourne-based rivals have squared off 12 times in the A-League since 2019. As expected, Melbourne City have a better record in these meetings with seven wins. Western United have picked up four wins and just one game has ended in a draw.

Melbourne were winless in their five meetings with the hosts between 2021 and 2022, including a 2-0 loss in the Grand Final last season. They have bounced back well and have won their two league meetings this season.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last six league outings, conceding one goal apiece in these games. While the hosts have just one win in their last four league games.

Western United have suffered three defeats in their last four home games in the A-League, conceding three goals apiece in these defeats.

Western United vs Melbourne City Prediction

Western United returned to winning ways against second-placed Adelaide last time around and will be looking to continue that momentum in this match. Defensive struggles have been an issue for them this season as they have conceded 43 goals in 24 games, the second-worst defensive record in the competition.

Melbourne City have sealed the top spot in the league table and there's little motivation for them to go all-in for this game. We expect them to save their strength for the final series and they will likely be happy with a draw in this match.

Prediction: Western United 1-1 Melbourne City

Western United vs Melbourne City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Marco Tilio to score or assist any time - Yes

