Western United vs Melbourne City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7th 2024

Western United will welcome Melbourne City to the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in their first A-League match of 2024 on Sunday.

The hosts are at the bottom of the league table with just two wins from 10 league games thus far. In their previous outing, they lost 2-0 away to Newcastle Jets, conceding twice in the first 22 minutes of the match. The Jets were reduced to 10 men in the 58th minute but United were unable to make the most of their numerical advantage.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions and returned to winning ways after three consecutive draws last week. It was goals galore as Jamie Maclaren scored a hat-trick and Léo Natel bagged a brace in their 8-1 thrashing of Brisbane Roar.

It was their biggest win in A-League history and they will look to continue their goalscoring form against United, who have the joint-worst defensive record in the league thus far.

Western United vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Melbourne-based rivals have locked horns 14 times in the A-League thus far. City have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with eight wins to their name. The hosts have five wins in this fixture and just one meeting has ended in a draw.

The visitors had a 100% record in three league meetings against the hosts last season.

They last met in the campaign opener in October, with Western United recording a 2-1 win.

Melbourne City have registered back-to-back wins in their last two away games in the A-League, scoring two goals apiece.

The hosts have the worst attacking record in the league this season, finding the back of the net just seven times in 10 games.

Western United vs Melbourne City Prediction

The hosts have endured a poor run of form this season and have the worst attacking and defensive record in the A-League. They have scored seven goals in 10 games while conceding 23 times. They have lost five of their last six home games in the league and might struggle here.

Head coach John Aloisi welcomes back captain Josh Risdon from a suspension while Ramy Najjarine has recovered from a foot injury and is likely to make an appearance from the bench. Riku Danzaki suffered a shoulder injury against Newcastle Jets and faces a significant spell on the sidelines.

City have seen an upturn in form and went unbeaten across all competitions in December. They have scored seven goals in their last three away games in all competitions.

They will have to make do without Aziz Behich, who has been called up for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup by the Australia National team. Scott Galloway is likely to fill in for his compatriot.

The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record and are also in better form than the hosts currently. Considering the contrast in goalscoring form between the two teams, a comfortable win seems to be on the cards for the visitors.

Prediction: Western United 1-3 Melbourne City

Western United vs Melbourne City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Melbourne City to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jamie Maclaren to score or assist any time - Yes