Western United vs Melbourne City Prediction and Betting Tips | May 16th 2025

Western United will welcome Melbourne City at AAMI Park in the A-League on Friday. The two sides are among the last four teams vying for the Championship title.
Western United vs Melbourne City Preview
Western United did not secure a direct qualification for the Finals Series after finishing third in the regular season. They had to go through the four-team qualification tournament known as the Elimination Finals. Western United defeated Adelaide United 3-2 in a one-off clash to book their place in the semi-finals.
The hosts have been impressive this term compared to last campaign, when they finished in the 11th spot out of 12 teams in the regular season. They are hoping to relive their success of 2022, when they won their first and only Championship title. Western United will come into this meeting on the back of three consecutive victories.
Melbourne City earned an automatic qualification for the Finals Series after finishing second in the regular season. They are set to begin their campaign at the semi-final stage thanks to a bye in the previous round. The semi-final is two-legged, but we expect a tough contest in both matches, as the sides will seek early momentum.
City are in search of their second Championship title since winning the ultimate prize for the first time in 2021. Last season, they finished sixth and qualified for the Finals Series but were knocked out by Melbourne Victory in the Elimination Finals. Melbourne City are unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions.
Western United vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Western United have won once and lost four times in their last five matches against Melbourne City.
- Western United have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five home matches against Melbourne City.
- Western United have won their last five matches at home in all competitions.
- Melbourne City have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches on the road.
- Western United have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches, while Melbourne City have won thrice and drawn twice. Form Guide: Western United – W-W-W-L-L, Melbourne City – W-D-D-W-W.
Western United vs Melbourne City Prediction
Western United will be looking to extend their impressive home run but the visitors seem to be immune to such advantage.
Melbourne City will hope to maintain their impressive form in the regular season, with their sights set on the ultimate.
Melbourne City are the favorites based on form and individuality.
Prediction: Western United 1-2 Melbourne City
Western United vs Melbourne City Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – Melbourne City to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: Melbourne City to score first – Yes
Tip 4: Western United to score - Yes