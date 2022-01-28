Western United vs Melbourne City prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Melbourne City lock horns with Western United on Saturday. The two local rivals have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Western United are in fourth place in the A-League standings and have exceeded expectations this season. The hosts suffered a 2-1 defeat against Wellington Phoenix in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Melbourne City, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have recovered after a fairly slow start to their campaign. The reigning champions eased past Central Coast Mariners by a 3-1 margin last week and willl want a similar result this weekend.

Western United vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head

Melbourne City have an impressive record against Western United and have won five out of seven games played between the two teams. Western United have managed only two victories against Melbourne City and will need to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 1-0 victory for Western United. Melbourne City were well below their best on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Western United form guide in the A-League: L-L-W-W-W

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: W-D-D-D-W

Western United vs Melbourne City Team News

Western United have a point to prove

Western United

Sebastian Pasquali and Rhys Bozinovski are injured and will not be included in the squad this week. Tomoki Imai was sent off against Wellington Phoenix and is suspended for this fixture

Injured: Sebastian Pasquali, Rhys Bozinovski

Suspended: Tomoki Imai

Unavailable: None

Melbourne City have a good squad

Melbourne City

Stefan Colakovski has also recovered from his illness but might not be risked in this fixture. Jamie Maclaren, Connor Metcalfe, Craig Goodwin, and Mathew Leckie are on international duty and will not be available for selection.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Jamie Maclaren, Connor Metcalfe, Craig Goodwin, Mathew Leckie

Western United vs Melbourne City Predicted XI

Western United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jamie Young; Ben Garuccio, Leo Lacroix, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Josh Risdon; Steven Lustica, Neil Kilkenny; Connor Pain, Alessandro Diamanti, Lachlan Wales; Aleksandar Prijovic

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Scott Galloway, Jordan Bos, Aiden O'Neill, Kerrin Stokes; Taras Gomulka, Carl Jenkinson, Florin Berenguer; Stefan Colakovski, Andrew Nabbout, Marco Tilio

Western United vs Melbourne City Prediction

Melbourne City have stuttered this season but have managed a five-game unbeaten streak in the A-League. The away side will have to do without a few influential players this weekend and will need to make the most of its chances.

Western United have shown considerable improvement this season but will need to be at their best to pull off another victory against their local rivals. Melbourne City are the better team on paper and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Western United 1-2 Melbourne City

