Western United vs Melbourne City prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Melbourne City lock horns with Western United on Saturday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Western United are in second place in the A-League standings and have exceeded expectations this season. The hosts edged Newcastle Jets to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Melbourne City, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional so far. The reigning champions eased past Macarthur FC by a 3-1 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Western United vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head

Melbourne City have a good record against Western United and have won five out of the eight matches played between the two teams. Western United have managed three victories against Melbourne City and will look to cut the deficit this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Western United. Melbourne City were wasteful on the day and will need to be more clinical in this fixture.

Western United form guide in the A-League: W-W-W-W-D

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: W-D-W-W-W

Western United vs Melbourne City Team News

Western United have a point to prove

Western United

Sebastian Pasquali and Rhys Bozinovski are injured and will not be included in the squad this week. Tomoki Imai has served his suspension and will be available for selection this weekend.

Injured: Sebastian Pasquali, Rhys Bozinovski

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne City have a good squad

Melbourne City

Scott Jamieson and Marco Tilio have recovered from their injuries and could feature in this game. Melbourne City are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team going into this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western United vs Melbourne City Predicted XI

Western United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jamie Young; Ben Garuccio, Leo Lacroix, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Josh Risdon; Steven Lustica, Neil Kilkenny; Connor Pain, Alessandro Diamanti, Lachlan Wales; Aleksandar Prijovic

Western United FC @wufcofficial 𝘃

🛡 𝗕𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗱𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝘃 𝗕𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗰𝗸 ⚔️

𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘃 𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆



24 hours to go

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Scott Galloway, Rostyn Griffiths, Curtis Good, Scott Jamieson; Aiden O'Neill, Connor Metcalfe, Florin Berenguer; Mathew Leckie, Andrew Nabbout, Jamie Maclaren

Western United vs Melbourne City Prediction

Western United have been a formidable force in the A-League this season and are in impressive form at the moment. The hosts are unbeaten in their last eight league games and will look to extend their streak this weekend.

Melbourne City have overcome their early-season slump and are well-placed to defend their league crown this year. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Western United 1-1 Melbourne City

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi