Western United vs Newcastle Jets Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th November 2023

Western United will play host to Newcastle Jets at Mars Stadium in the A-League on Saturday.

Western United vs Newcastle Jets Preview

Western United are set to honor their first home match of the season after three fixtures on the road from which they claimed three points. The hosts have lost twice, including a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Western Sydney, which leaves them in ninth place ahead of matchday four.

The Melbourne-based outfit finished seventh last season, failing to successfully defend the Championship title they won in 2022. They will strive to regain their early momentum by returning to winning ways following two consecutive defeats. Western United emerged victorious 3-1 in their previous clash with Newcastle Jets.

The visitors are in search of their first win of the season following two stalemates and one loss in three outings. Newcastle Jets sit 10th with two points but with a higher goal differential (-2) as opposed to Western United’s -5. They could leap to the top five in the standings if they succeed at Mars Stadium.

The Jets have prevailed once at the venue, which dates back to November 2019, drawing once and losing thrice in their subsequent trips. Newcastle Jets are struggling for form as they are winless in their last four matches, losing twice. A further setback could throw the team into disarray at this stage of the campaign.

Western United vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Western United have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five clashes with Newcastle Jets.

Western United have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home matches against Newcastle Jets.

Western United have won once and lost four times in their last five matches at home.

Newcastle Jets have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Western United have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches while Newcastle Jets have won once, drawn twice and lost twice.

Western United vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

Western United need to improve at the back and up front as they have already conceded seven times, scoring only two goals. The visitors happen to have good goalscorers and that could a huge threat.

Newcastle Jets star Apostolos Stamatelopoulos has scored thrice in three games while Clayton Taylor boasts two goals.

Western United are expected to come out on top based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Western United 3-2 Newcastle Jets

Western United vs Newcastle Jets Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Western United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Western United to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Newcastle Jets to score - Yes