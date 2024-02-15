Western United vs Newcastle Jets Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16th 2024

In a clash between teams from the lower end of the table, last-placed Western United will invite 10th-placed Newcastle Jets to the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Friday.

The hosts have endured a seven-game winless run in the league, suffering five defeats. After holding Sydney to a 2-2 draw at home earlier this month, they lost 2-0 in their away meeting against league leaders Wellington Phoenix last week. With just two wins from 15 league games, they have just eight points to their name, eight fewer than 11th-placed Perth Glory.

The visitors have just one win in the league this year and have played back-to-back draws. In their previous outing, they were held to a 3-3 draw by the Western Sydney Wanderers, with Apostolos Stamatelopoulos bagging a second-half brace.

Western United vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 11 times thus far since 2019, with all meetings coming in the A-League. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, with four wins for either side and three games ending in draws.

The hosts went unbeaten in their two league meetings against the visitors last season, with a win and a draw. The visitors have avenged their loss, recording wins in two games against the hosts this season.

Four of the last five meetings between them have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with Western United failing to score in the last two games in this fixture.

Newcastle Jets are winless in their last five away games in the A-League, suffering three defeats. They have conceded at least thrice in four games in that period.

The hosts have the worst attacking record in the league this season, scoring 13 goals in 15 games, with six of them coming in home games.

Western United vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

The hosts have endured a poor run of form in the league recently, with just one win in their last 14 league games. They have just two wins in their last 12 home games in the A-League, suffering nine defeats. They have conceded at least twice in six of their last seven league games and are yet to keep a clean sheet this season.

The Jets have just one win in seven games in 2024 thus far, with that triumph coming at home last season. Two of their four wins have come in away games this season, but five of their seven losses this term have come in their travels, which is cause for concern.

Interestingly, they have registered wins in their two league meetings against the hosts earlier this season while also keeping clean sheets, and will look to build on that form.

Nonetheless, considering the current form of the two teams and their head-to-head record, a draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Western United 2-2 Newcastle Jets

Western United vs Newcastle Jets Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Apostolos Stamatelopoulos to score or assist any time - Yes