Western United vs Newcastle Jets Prediction and Betting Tips | January 15th 2023 

Western United will face Newcastle Jets at the Mars Stadium in an Australian A-League matchday 12 fixture on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 4-0 away bashing at the hands of Melbourne City. Marco Tilio, Jamie Maclaren and Andrew Nabbout all scored for the hosts while Leo Lacroix scored an own goal in the rout.

Newcastle Jets fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Macarthur FC last Sunday. Al-Hassan Toure and Ulises Davila scored in either half to inspire the win in a game that saw Beka Mikeltadze miss a penalty for the visitors.

Western United FC 🏆 @wufcofficial 𝑪𝒐𝒂𝒄𝒉 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑴𝒐𝒏𝒕𝒉



Congratulations to Mark Torcaso, who has won the December Liberty Coach of the Month award🥇 𝑪𝒐𝒂𝒄𝒉 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑴𝒐𝒏𝒕𝒉Congratulations to Mark Torcaso, who has won the December Liberty Coach of the Month award🥇 ⭐️𝑪𝒐𝒂𝒄𝒉 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑴𝒐𝒏𝒕𝒉⭐️Congratulations to Mark Torcaso, who has won the December Liberty Coach of the Month award🥇

The defeat left the Jets in 10th spot, having garnered 12 points from 11 matches. Western United are one point and one spot below them in the table.

Western United vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Western United have three wins from seven games against Newcastle Jets. Two games ended in a share of the spoils, the same number of wins that the Jets have to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in May 2022, when they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Newcastle Jets have lost four of their last five league games.

Each of the last three head-to-head games between the two sides have witnessed goals at both ends, although the other four games saw one or both sides fail to find the back of the net.

Four of Newcastle Jets' last five league games failed to produce up to three goals.

Western United have scored exactly one goal in five of their last six home league games.

Western United vs Newcastle Jets

Both sides have been among the most inconsistent teams in the league this term, with Western United failing to match the highs of last season.

The Tarneit outfit won their maiden league crown last term but have struggled to replicate the same form this term.

Newcastle Jets have been one of the league's most compact sides, with their games tending to be low-scoring affirs. There is little to choose from between the two sides and we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Western United 1-1 Newcastle Jets

Western United vs Newcastle Jets Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

