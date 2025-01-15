Western United vs Newcastle Jets Prediction and Betting Tips | January 17th 2025

Western United and Newcastle Jets will trade tackles in an Australian A-League round 15 fixture on Friday (January 17th). The game will be played at Ironbark Fields.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 4-3 away win over Melbourne Victory. They were 2-1 down at the break, with Brendan Hamill and Bruno Fornaroli scoring either side of Hiroshi Ibusuki. Abel Walatee drew the game level in the 69th minute while Santos restored Victory’s lead 10 minutes later. A dramatic injury time saw Noah Botic equalize while Ibusuki scored the match-winner in the fourth minute to complete his brace.

Newcastle Jets fell to a 3-1 defeat at home to Macarthur FC. They went ahead through Ben Gibson’s 18th-minute strike while Valere Germain equalized in the 23rd minute. Jed Drew and Bernardo Oliveira scored second-half goals to help their side claim all three points.

The loss left them in 11th spot in the table, having garnered 10 points from 11 games. Western United are fifth on 21 points.

Western United vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 13 occasions in the past. They are evenly split down the middle with five wins apiece while three games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in July 2024 when Newcastle Jets claimed a 4-1 victory in the Australian Cup preliminaries.

Western United have won five of their last six league games (one loss).

Four of Newcastle Jets’ last five league games have produced three goals or more.

Western United have scored just three goals in five home games played this season - the lowest in the league.

Western United vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

Western United won just one of their opening seven games of the season but they have rebounded in recent weeks to soar up the standings. John Aloisi’s side are the favorites but have struggled in front of goal at home.

Newcastle Jets have won three of the last four head-to-head games but the odds are stacked against them this time around. They have done better on their travels than at home, with nine of their 10 points this season coming in away games.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Western United 2-1 Newcastle Jets

Western United vs Newcastle Jets Betting Tips

Tip 1 – Western United to win

Tip 2 – Both teams to score

Tip 3 – Over 2.5 goals

