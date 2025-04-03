Western United vs Perth Glory Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2025

Western United will welcome Perth Glory to Ironbark Fields in the A-League on Saturday. Glory have won just two of their 22 league games and are at the bottom of the standings. United are second in the standings and trail league leaders Auckland by seven points.

The hosts extended their winning streak in the A-League to four games earlier this month with a 6-2 away triumph over Newcastle Jets. Rhys Bozinovski bagged a brace, while Noah Botic scored his 11th goal of the season.

The visitors are winless in their last nine league games and resumed their league campaign after the international break with a 3-1 away loss to Central Coast Mariners last week. It was their third consecutive defeat in the A-League, and they will look to bounce back here.

Western United vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 14 times in all competitions. United have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 11 wins. Glory have two wins, and just one meeting between them has ended in a draw.

United have won their two league meetings against the visitors this season, recording 3-2 and 3-1 away wins in January and November, respectively.

Both teams have played five draws in the A-League this season.

Western United have scored at least three goals in six of their last nine league games.

Perth Glory have the worst goalscoring and defensive record in the A-League this season. They have scored 15 goals in 22 games and have conceded 51 goals in that period, 21 more than the hosts.

Six of the last seven meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Glory have won just one of their last 16 A-League away games.

Western United vs Perth Glory Prediction

The hosts are on a four-game winning streak in the A-League, scoring 16 goals, and will look to build on that form. They play for the first time after the international break and should be well-rested here. They are unbeaten at home against Glory, recording five consecutive wins.

The Glory suffered their third consecutive defeat last week. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in these losses. They have failed to score in three of their last four away meetings against United.

Lachie Wales, Zach Lisolajski, and Takuya Okamoto will miss this match due to injuries. Luke Amos was subbed off last week but is fit enough to start here.

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams and United's dominance in this fixture, we back the hosts to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Western United 3-1 Perth Glory

Western United vs Perth Glory Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Western United to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

