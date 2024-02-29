Western United vs Perth Glory Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2, 2024

Western United welcome Perth Glory to Mars Stadium for an Australian A League matchday 19 clash on Saturday (March 2).

The hosts are coming off a 2-2 draw at Brisbane Roar at the weekend. They took the lead twice, through Nikita Rukavytsya and Noah Botic, while Thomas Waddingham and Jonas Markovski scored for the Roar.

Perth, meanwhile, also shared the spoils, albeit in a goalless draw at home to Wellington Phoenix. The stalemate left PGFC in ninth spot in the points table, having garnered 20 points from 18 games. Western, meanwhile, are bottom of the standings with 12 points.

Western United vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 11th meeting between the two sides. Western lead 7-2.

Their most recent clash in April 2023 saw Western win 2-1 away.

Six of their last eight head-to-head games, including the last four, have produced at least three goals.

Perth's goalless draw with Wellington Phoenix snapped their run of 13 league games with goals at both ends and produing over 2.5 goals.

Western have won one of their last 10 league games, losing six.

Perth are unbeaten in six league games, winning and drawing thrice apiece.

Perth's last six league games have produced an average of 11.6 corners per game.

Western United vs Perth Glory Prediction

Western have been out of sorts all season. They have by far the worst attack in the league, having scored at the rate of one goal per game. They also have the worst home record in the division, with just seven points garnered in eight games.

Perth, meanwhile, have been the league's great entertainers, with their games tending to be high-scoring. Alen Stajcic's side are the underdogs on paper but come into the game in fine form.

Expct the visitors to claim maximum points with a narrow win and goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Western 1-2 Perth

Western United vs Perth Glory Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Perth to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corners