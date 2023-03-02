Western United vs Perth Glory Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4, 2023

Western United entertain Perth Glory at the Mars Stadium in the A-League on Saturday (March 4).

The hosts will seek to build on their success against Newcastle Jets in the league last weekend, which was their first win in five games. Western, who suffered back-to-back defeats in their three previous games, are 11th in the standings with 19 points.

The Tarneit-based club finished third in the regular season last term but won the Grand Final – their first title. Much is expected of them this season, but John Aloisi’s men are yet to showcasae their title credentials.

Perth, meanwhile, are struggling for form, as they sit above Western in tenth place in the league table with 20 points. The visitors are winless in five games, losing twice and conceding 12 goals. Their last win (2-1) was on January 21 against Melbourne Victory.

The Glory finished bottom of the league for the first time last season, prompting the departure of manager Richard Garcia. He was replaced by Ruben Zadkovich, who engineered an improvement in form and results, but Perth have lost their last three games at the Mars Stadium.

Perth did win the last meeting with Western 2-1, but Western prevailed 6-0 in their last meeting at the Mars Stadium.

Western United vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Western have won thrice and lost twice in their last five clashes with Perth.

The hosts have won thrice and drawn once in their last four meetings with Perth at home.

Western have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five home games.

Perth have drawn once and lost four times in their last five away outings.

Western have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five games, while Perth have drawn thrice and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Western – W-L-L-L-D; Perth – L-D-L-D-D.

Western United vs Perth Glory Prediction

Aleksandar Prijovic leads the hosts with four goals, followed by Noah Botic and Lachlan Wales, with three goals apiece.

David Williams has provided standout moments for the visitors this season, with five goals and three assists. He remains their main attacking threat. Nevertheless, Western United are expected to win, based on their form and home advantage.

Prediction: Western 2-1 Perth

Western United vs Perth Glory Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Western United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Western to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Perth to score - Yes

