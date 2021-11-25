Western United vs Perth Glory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Perth Glory take on Western United on Friday. Both teams made underwhelming starts to their campaigns and have a point to prove in this match.

Western United are in 12th place in the A-League standings and have been largely inconsistent this year. The hosts suffered a 1-0 victory against Melbourne Victory in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Perth Glory, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best in recent months. The Western Australian outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Adelaide United last weekend and will need to step up in this fixture.

Western United vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head

Western United have a good record against Perth Glory and have won two out of four matches played between the two teams. Perth Glory have managed one victory against Western United and will want to level the scales on Friday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Perth Glory. Western United were poor on the day and will need to be at their best this week.

Western United form guide in the A-League: L

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: D

Western United vs Perth Glory Team News

Western United have a good squad

Western United

Western United have a fully-fit squad and have no fitness concerns going into this game. Josh Risdon has managed to put his injuries behind him and should be available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Daniel Sturridge has joined Perth Glory

Perth Glory

Perth Glory were not at their best last season and will have to make the most of an injury-free going into this game. Daniel Sturridge has joined the club and could lead the line against Western United this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western United vs Perth Glory Predicted XI

Western United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jamie Young; Ben Garuccio, Leo Lacroix, Tomoki Imai, Josh Risdon; Steven Lustica, Neil Kilkenny; Connor Pain, Alessandro Diamanti, Lachlan Wales; Dylan Wenzel-Halls

Western United FC @wufcofficial



Tune in live via our Facebook. Ben Garuccio will be the special guest on The Green Room, presented by Simonds Homes, on @FNR_Radio from 7pm tonight.Tune in live via our Facebook. Ben Garuccio will be the special guest on The Green Room, presented by Simonds Homes, on @FNR_Radio from 7pm tonight.Tune in live via our Facebook. https://t.co/9mNg2wFXxn

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-3-3): Liam Reddy; Jack Clisby, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Antonee Burke-Gilroy; Osama Malik, Brandon O’Neill, Luke Bodnar; Andy Keogh, Bruno Fornaroli, Daniel Sturridge

Western United vs Perth Glory Prediction

Western United were in dismal form towards the end of last season and were consigned to another defeat in their first game of the A-League campaign. The Melbourne-based side has several issues to address and will need to step up this week.

Perth Glory have revamped their squad in the transfer market and need to make a statement of intent on Friday. The away side is the better team at the moment and holds a slight upper hand going into this game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Western United 2-1 Perth Glory

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi