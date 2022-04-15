Western United vs Perth Glory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Western United take on Perth Glory on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Western United are currently in second place in the A-League standings and have been impressive this season. The hosts suffered a 4-1 defeat against Wellington Phoenix in their previous game and will want to bounce back this weekend.

Perth Glory, on the other hand are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The Western Australian outfit slumped to a 1-0 defeat last week and have a point to prove in this match.

Western United vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head

Western United have an excellent record against Perth Glory and have won four out of six matches played between the two teams. Perth Glory have managed only one victory against Western United and will want to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Western United. Perth Glory struggled on the day and will need to step up this weekend.

Western United form guide in the A-League: L-D-W-D-L

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: L-L-L-L-D

Western United vs Perth Glory Team News

Western United have a point to prove

Western United

Josh Risdon and Alessandro Diamanti are injured and will not be included in the squad this week. Western United are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: Josh Risdon, Alessandro Diamanti

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Perth Glory need to win this game

Perth Glory

Luke Bodnar, Daniel Sturridge, and Andy Keogh are carrying knocks at the moment and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Osama Malik and Liam Reddy have recovered from their injuries and will be available for selection

Injured: Luke Bodnar, Kosuke Ota, Andy Keogh, Daniel Sturridge

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western United vs Perth Glory Predicted XI

Western United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jamie Young; Ben Garuccio, Leo Lacroix, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Tomoki Imai; Steven Lustica, Rene Krhin; Dylan Wenzel-Halls, Adisu Bayew, Lachlan Wales; Aleksandar Prijovic

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cameron Cook; Jack Clisby, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Antonee Burke-Gilroy; Osama Malik, Brandon O’Neill, Callum Timmins; Ciaran Bramwell, Bruno Fornaroli, Adrian Sardinero

Western United vs Perth Glory Prediction

Western United have been in excellent form this season and could potentially win their first league title in the coming months. The home side was stunned by Wellington Phoenix last week and will need to be at its best in this fixture.

Perth Glory have struggled to impose themselves this year and have a point to prove going into this game. Western United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Western United 3-1 Perth Glory

