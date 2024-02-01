Western United vs Sydney FC Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2024

Western United will welcome Sydney FC to North Hobart Oval for an Australian A-League matchday 15 clash on Saturday.

The hosts are fresh off a 1-0 defeat to Western Sydney Wanderers at the same venue last weekend. Lachlan Brook scored the decisive goal in the 35th minute to help the 10-man visitors leave with all three points.

Sydney FC, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Melbourne City. First-half goals from Jordan Courtney-Perkins and Zinedine Machach ensured that the points were shared.

The draw left the Sky Blues in seventh spot with 19 points to show for their efforts in 14 games. Western United remain at the foot of the standings with just seven points to their name.

Western United vs Sydney FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 12 occasions in the past. Sydney FC have seven wins to their name, Western United were victorious thrice while two games ended in a draw.

Their most recent clash came in December 2023 when Sydney FC claimed a 42 home win in the reverse fixture.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Western United have won just two of 13 league games they have played this season (10 losses).

Five of Sydney FC's last six league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Western United's six home games have produced 13 goals, the lowest tally in the league.

Western United vs Sydney FC Prediction

Western United's poor campaign continued with their loss last weekend, stretching their winless run to five games (four losses). Their poor form does not look likely to end anytime soon and Sydney FC will fancy their chances of leaving with all three points.

Ufuk Talay's side are just outside the playoff spots and a win here could take them into the top six depending on how results go elsewhere. Hence they are likely to go all out from the get-go in search of victory.

We are backing the visitors to leave with all three points with a narrow victory and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Western United 1-2 Sydney FC

Western United vs Sydney FC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sydney FC to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Sydney FC to score in both halves