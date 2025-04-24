Western United vs Sydney Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2025

Western United host Sydney at the GMHBA Stadium on Saturday in the penultimate round of games in the Australia A-League Men regular season. The hosts are third in the points table with 41 points.
They suffered a 2-1 defeat to last-placed Brisbane Roar in their last match, finding themselves two goals down midway through the first half before Hiroshi Ibusuki pulled one back for United late in the half.
Sydney, meanwhile, picked up a 3-2 comeback victory over Newcastle Jets, falling two goals behind midway through the first half before efforts from three different players, including former Juventus man Douglas Costa, helped secure maximum points.
The visitors are sixth in the league table with 37 points and will all but confirm a playoff spot with maximum points.
Western United vs Sydney Prediction Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Saturday's game will mark the 15th meeting between Western and Sydney., who lead 7-4.
- Western are without a clean sheet in five games in the fixture.
- Western picked up a 4-3 victory in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a four-game winless run in the fixture.
- The Sky Blues have scored 52 goals in the A-League this season. Only Adelaide United (53) and Western Sydney Wanderers (54) have managed more.
Western United vs Sydney Prediction
Western are on a run of back-to-back defeats after losing one of their previous 10 matches. They have, however, won their last three home games.
Sydney, meanwhile, are on a run of consecutive victories after winning one of their previous five matches. They have been quite solid on the road off late but could see defeat against a wounded United side.
Prediction: Western 2-1 Sydney
Western United vs Sydney Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Western
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of Western's last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in six of Sydney's last eight matches.)