Western United vs Sydney Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21, 2023

Western United will host Sydney at North Hobart Oval in A-League Men on Saturday (January 21).

Western finished third in the regular season last term but won the A-League Men grand final to become champions for the first time. They are hoping to build on that success by retaining the title but have not had an easy ride so far. The Melbourne-based side sit in 11th place out of 12 teams after 12 games.

They have won three league games, drawn three, and lost six, which leaves them with 12 points out of a possible 33 on offer. They have 14 more games left to improve their standings, but time is fast running out. Last season, Sydney beat Western United home and away.

The visitors, meanwhile, are record winners of both the A-League Men Premiership (four titles) and A-League Men Championship (five titles). However, Sydney have endured a trophy drought since the 2019-20 season, finishing runners-up in both competitions in 2020–21. Last season, they failed to qualify for the Finals series.

The Sky Blues are hopeful of a better campaign this term but need to fight to find consistency. They have suffered six losses in 12 league games, losing twice and winning four times, which adds up to 14 points. Sydney will likely draw inspiration from their previous success at North Hobart Oval.

Western United vs Sydney Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Western have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five games with Sydney.

Western have won once and lost thrice in their last four games with Sydney at North Hobart Oval.

The hosts have been outscored by Sydney 13-7 in eight clashes.

Sydney have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five away matches.

Western have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five games, while Sydney have won once, drawn once and lost thrice:

Form Guide: Western United – D-L-D-W-W; Sydney – D-L-W-L-L.

Western United vs Sydney Prediction

Joint top scorers Nicolas Milanovic and Aleksandar Prijovic have been under pressure to improve their respective tally of three goals for the hosts.

Meanwhile, Joe Lolley and Robert Mak have scored four goals each for the visitors. Their services will be badly needed at the North Hobart Oval. The clash, thoughm, could end in a stalemate.

Prediction: Western United 1-1 Sydney

Western United vs Sydney Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – No

Tip 3: Sydney to score first – No

Tip 4: Western United to score - Yes

