Western United vs Sydney Prediction and Betting Tips | July 28th 2025

Western United will host Sydney at the GMHBA Stadium on Monday in the round of 32 of the 2025 Australia Cup campaign. The home side enjoyed a strong A-League campaign last season, finishing third in the regular season standings with 47 points and making it to the playoff semifinals, a significant improvement on their 2023-24 season where they picked up just 26 points and finished 11th.
United were knocked out in the preliminary round of the Australia Cup last season after losing 4-1 to Newcastle Jets. They are set to kick off their cup campaign next week and will be hopeful of a positive start to things.
Sydney, meanwhile, struggled for results last season, losing their final two regular season games which ultimately cost them a playoff spot as they finished seventh in the table. They have, however, performed well during the off-season, notably beating English Championship side Wrexham 2-1 earlier in the month.
The visitors were knocked out at this stage of the domestic cup last season after suffering a disappointing 3-1 defeat to second-tier outfit Oakleigh Cannons and will hope they can find better luck this time around.
Western United vs Sydney Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 15 meetings between Western United and Sydney. The hosts have won five of those games while the visitors have won two more, with their other five contests ending in draws.
- The hosts are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.
- The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.
- The Sky Blues are two-time winners of the Australia Cup (2017, 2023) and have finished runners-up on another two occasions (2016, 2018). Western United, meanwhile, have never made it past the quarterfinals.
Western United vs Sydney Prediction
United ended the previous campaign with back-to-back winless outings and they will be looking to return to winning ways next week. They have won all but one of their last seven home matches and will be looking forward to Monday's game.
Sydney lost their last three away games of the previous campaign and have work to do on Monday. They, however, remain the stronger side on paper and should win this one.
Prediction: Western United 1-2 Sydney
Western United vs Sydney Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Sydney to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES