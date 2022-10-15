Western United vs Sydney Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16, 2022 

Western United and Sydney FC will battle for three points in the Australian A-League on Sunday (October 16).

The hosts kickstarted their title defence with a 2-1 defeat at Melbourne City. Leo Lacroix's first-half own goal and Jamie Maclaren's 59th-minute strike helped Melbourne claim maximum points.

Sydney, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 defeat at home against Melbourne Victory. They took a 15th-minute lead through Robert Mak, but Victory fought back to win the five-goal thriller.

The defeat made it consecutive losses for Steve Corica's side, having also fallen 2-1 to Oakleigh Cannons in the Australian Cup quarterfinals. Western, meanwhile, were eliminated from the competition by Sydney United on penalties in the Round of 16.

Western United vs Sydney Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sydney have four wins from their seven previous meetings against Western, who have been victorious twice.

Their most recent meeting in March saw Sydney claim a comfortable 3-0 home win.

Western's three competitive games this season have seen both teams score.

All four of Sydney's games this season have produced at least three goals and seen both teams score.

Six of the seven meetings between the two teams have seen at least one fail to score.

Sydney have not kept a clean sheet in their last five away games.

Western have won four of their last five home games.

Western United vs Sydney Prediction

Western did not kickstart their title defence in the manner they would have expected and will look to get back to winning ways against Sydney.

The visitors are the most decorated team in Australian football history but have been below their past in the last few seasons.

There's little to choose from between the two teams. Although either team could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Western United 2-2 Sydney

Western United vs Sydney Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score (All four of Sydney's competitive games this term have seen both teams score.)

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals (Western's three competitive games this season have produced at least three goals.)

