Western United vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction and Betting Tips | December 2nd 2023

Western United will host Wellington Phoenix at the Mars Stadium in the A-League on Saturday.

The hosts have endured a slow start to their league campaign and have lost four games in a row since a 2-1 win over Melbourne City in their campaign opener. They are at the bottom of the league table and in their previous outing, they fell to a 3-1 home loss to Adelaide United last week. Lachlan Wales had equalized for United in the 53rd minute but Adelaide scored twice later in the match to secure a comfortable win.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the league campaign and are in second place in the league table with 11 points to their name. They trail league leaders Western Sydney Wanderers only on goal difference. In their previous outing, Bozhidar Kraev's 48th-minute strike helped them register a 1-0 win over Melbourne City.

Western United vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 12 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with an 8-3 lead in wins and just one meeting between them has ended in a draw.

Last season, both teams registered away wins in the A-League, including a 3-0 win for Phoenix in February.

Four of the last five meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals, with the visitors outscoring the hosts 12-6 in that period.

Western United have lost five of their last six games in all competitions, failing to score four times in that period.

Wellington Phoenix are unbeaten in the A-League this season, though, their two away games this season have both ended in draws.

The hosts have the worst attacking record in the A-League this season, scoring just three times in four games.

Western United vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

The hosts have lost four games in a row, scoring just once while conceding 10 times in that period. They have lost six of their last seven home games in the A-League, conceding three goals apiece in five games in that period. They have just one win in six home meetings against the visitors, which is a cause for concern.

James Donachie remains the only absentee for United and we expect head coach John Aloisi to field a similar starting XI from last week.

The Nix have been in good touch this season, winning three of their five games thus far. Interestingly, all three wins have come in home games and they have drawn their two away games, scoring and conceding one goal apiece.

Top scorer Oskar Zawada is a confirmed absentee for the trip to western Victoria, as the striker is struggling with a groin injury. Giancarlo Italiano has a fully fit squad otherwise and should field a strong starting XI.

Considering the contrast in current form between the two teams and the visitors' dominance in the head-to-head record, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Western United 1-2 Wellington Phoenix.

Western United vs Wellington Phoenix Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wellington Phoenix to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Bozhidar Kraev to score or assist any time - Yes