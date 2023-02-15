Western United vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17, 2023

Western United will entertain Wellington Phoenix at the University of Tasmania Stadium in the A-League on Friday (February 17).

Both teams have endured similar results in recent games - one win, one draw and two losses - in their last four league games. The hosts fell to a 3-2 defeat at home against Adelaide United at the weekend, squandering a two-goal lead to suffer their eighth defeat of the league campaign.

Wellington, meanwhile, have seen a drop in recent games and are winless in their last three. The visitors fell to a 2-1 loss at Macarthur on Sunday. Bozhidar Kraev opened the scoring in the fourth minute, but Ulises Davila and Moudi Najjar helped overturn the deficit.

Western United vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 11 times across competitions, with all but one meeting taking place in the A-League. The visitors have dominated proceedings, leading 7-3.

Their last meeting in the A-League in November earlier this season saw Western win 3-2 away.

Western have won just once at home in their five meetings against their New Zealand-based rivals, picking up a 1-0 win in the final series in May.

Western saw their five-game unbeaten run at home come to an end on Saturday against Adelaide United, while Wellington have lost their last two away games.

Three of Western's last five games have produced under 2.5 goals, while the visitors have seen over 2.5 goals in their last four league outings.

Western United vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Three of the hosts' four wins have come at home. Interestingly, they have just one win at home against Wellington, but Western have scored in every home game this season.

Wellington, meanwhile, have scored nine goals in five games at Western, winning thrice and conceding four times. They have scored in every away game this term, and the trend could continue.

Considering the winless run of both teams, a high-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Western United 2-2 Wellington Phoenix

Western United vs Wellington Phoenix Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Oskar Zawada to score any time - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 5: Western United to score first - Yes

