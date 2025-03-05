Western United vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8th 2025

Western United will host Wellington Phoenix at the GMHBA Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Australia A-League campaign. The home side have enjoyed a brilliant season, sitting second in the league table with 32 points as they continue their push for a first playoff appearance since the 2021-22 season.

They picked up a 3-1 away win over Central Coast Mariners last time out, with three different players getting on the scoresheet for John Aloisi's men including 19-year-old Luke Vickery who came off the bench to register his maiden professional strike.

Wellington Phoenix, meanwhile, have endured a grossly underwhelming campaign, with last season's playoff semifinalists now sitting in the bottom half of the table. They suffered a deflating 1-0 defeat to Melbourne City in their last match and could have no real complaints about the result after failing to register a single shot on target throughout the contest.

The visitors sit 11th in the table with just 19 points from 18 matches and will be desperate to return to winning ways on Saturday.

Western United vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 15th meeting between Western United and Wellington. The home side have won three of their previous matchups while the visitors have won nine times.

There have been just two draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

The visitors are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

The Nix have conceded 26 goals in the A-League this season, the fewest of any team outside the playoff spots.

Western United vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Western are on a run of back-to-back victories after going winless in their previous three outings. They have lost just one of their last six home matches and will be hopeful of a positive result here.

Wellington, on the other hand, have lost their last three games on the trot and have won just one of their last nine. They have lost all but one of their last six games on the road and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Western United 2-1 Wellington Phoenix

Western United vs Wellington Phoenix Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Western United to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last seven matches)

