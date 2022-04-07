Western United vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Wellington Phoenix take on Western United on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Western United are in second place in the A-League standings and have excelled so far this season. The hosts were held to a 2-2 draw by Central Coast Mariners in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Wellington Phoenix, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The New Zealand-based outfit suffered a shock 5-0 defeat last week and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Western United vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head

Wellington Phoenix have an exceptional record against Western United and have won six out of eight matches played between the two teams. Western United have managed only one victory against Wellington Phoenix and will need to step up in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Wellington Phoenix. Western United were well below their best on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Western United form guide in the A-League: D-W-D-L-D

Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: L-L-W-W-L

Western United vs Wellington Phoenix Team News

Western United have a point to prove

Western United

Sebastian Pasquali and Rhys Bozinovski are injured and will not be included in the squad this week. Western United are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: Sebastian Pasquali, Rhys Bozinovski

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wellington Phoenix need to win this game

Wellington Phoenix

Clayton Lewis picked up an injury while on international duty and is unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Reno Piscopo and Alex Rufer are carrying injuries and are unlikely to feature in this match.

Injured: Reno Piscopo, Oskar van Hattum, Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western United vs Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI

Western United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jamie Young; Ben Garuccio, Leo Lacroix, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Tomoki Imai; Steven Lustica, Rene Krhin; Dylan Wenzel-Halls, Adisu Bayew, Lachlan Wales; Aleksandar Prijovic

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex Paulsen; Sam Sutton, Joshua Laws, Tim Payne, Scott Wootton; Nicholas Pennington, Louis Fenton, Walter Sandoval, Jaushua Sotirio; Ben Waine, David Ball

Western United vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Western United have been in excellent form this season and could potentially win their first league title in the coming months. The away side stepped up against Brisbane Roar last week and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Wellington Phoenix have blown hot and cold so far this season and will need to find some consistency in the coming weeks. Western United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Western United 2-0 Wellington Phoenix

