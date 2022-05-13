Western United vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Western United take on Wellington Phoenix on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Western United are in third place in the A-League standings and will want to build on their exceptional form with another good run in the finals. The hosts suffered a 2-1 defeat against Adelaide United in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Wellington Phoenix, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been plagued by inconsistency this season. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Melbourne City last week and has a point to prove in this match.

Western United vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head

Wellington Phoenix have an excellent record against Western United and have won seven out of the nine matches played between the two teams. Western United have only managed one victory against Wellington Phoenix and will need to cut the deficit in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 4-1 victory for Wellington Phoenix. Western United were outclassed on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Western United form guide in the A-League: L-D-L-W-W

Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: L-W-L-W-L

Western United vs Wellington Phoenix Team News

Western United have a point to prove

Western United

Josh Risdon and Alessandro Diamanti are injured and will not be included in the squad this week. Western United will need to field their best team against Wellington Phoenix this weekend.

Injured: Josh Risdon, Alessandro Diamanti

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wellington Phoenix need to win this game

Wellington Phoenix

Clayton Lewis picked up an injury while on international duty and is unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Oskar van Hattum has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection.

Injured: Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western United vs Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI

Western United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jamie Young; Ben Garuccio, Leo Lacroix, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Tomoki Imai; Steven Lustica, Rene Krhin; Dylan Wenzel-Halls, Adisu Bayew, Lachlan Wales; Aleksandar Prijovic

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex Paulsen; Sam Sutton, Joshua Laws, Tim Payne, Scott Wootton; Nicholas Pennington, Louis Fenton, Walter Sandoval, Jaushua Sotirio; Ben Waine, David Ball

Western United vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Western United have been in excellent form this season but have been hampered by a few problems this month. The hosts are winless in their last three matches and will need to arrest their slump this weekend.

Wellington Phoenix have been fairly inconsistent in the recent past and will need to be at their best in this match. Western United have been the better team this season, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Western United 2-1 Wellington Phoenix

