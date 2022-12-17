Western United will host Western Sydney Wanderers in round eight of the Australian A-League on Sunday (December 18).

John Aloisi’s men are on a three-game winless run at home and will set out to pick up their first home win of the season.

United were sent crashing down to earth last Saturday, as they suffered a 2-1 loss against Perth Glory.

Before that, the Melbourne outfit picked up their first win of the season when they saw off Wellington Phoenix 3-2 on November 13 to end their six-game winless run across competitions.

United are rock-bottom in the A-League, picking up just four points from their opening seven games.

Meanwhile, Western Sydney failed to move to the top of the table last time out, as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw against Wellington Phoenix.

That followed a 5-1 thrashing against Premier League side Everton in their only friendly outings during the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup break. With 14 points from seven games, Sydney are second in the standings, two points off first-placed Melbourne City.

Western United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last seven meetings, Western United boast a superior record in the fixture.

Sydney have picked up two wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared once.

United completed a league double over Sydney last season, scoring four goals and conceding twice across both meetings.

Sydney are unbeaten in their three away games this season, picking up seven points from a possible nine.

United are yet to win a home game this season, losing twice and drawing once in three games.

Western United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Western have stumbled into the new campaign and find themselves rooted to the bottom of the A-League table with four points from a possible 21.

In contrast, Sydney are in the upper echelons of the standings, thanks to their water-tight defence that has conceded just five goals. The visitors should claim all three points and heap more misery on the floundering United side.

Prediction: Western United 1-2 Western Sydney Wanderers

Western United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sydney

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in United’s last nine games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been less than five bookings in five of the last six meetings between the two teams.)

