Western United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | January 27th 2024

Western United will welcome Western Sydney Wanderers to Hobart for an A League matchday 14 clash on Saturday.

The hosts are coming into the clash on the back of a thrilling 3-3 draw away to Macarthur FC a fortnight ago. Benjamin Garuccio broke the deadlock for them in the third minute while Ulises Davila drew the game level in the 32nd minute. Daniel Penha scored a second-half brace for the visitors, while Davila completed his hat-trick with two goals after the break to share the spoils.

Western Sydney Wanderers, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Perth Glory. Stefan Colakovski and David Williams scored in either half for the visitors while Oliver Sail scored an own goal for the home side in injury time.

The defeat left WSW in third spot in the table, having garnered 21 points from 13 games. Western United remain at the foot of the table with just seven points to show for their efforts in 12 games.

Western United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 11th meeting between the two sides. Western United have five wins to their name, WS Wanderers were victorious on four occasions while one game ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2023 when Western Sydney Wanderers claimed a 5-0 home win.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Five of Western United's last six league games have produced three goals or more, with four games in this sequence witnessing goals at both ends.

Western Sydney Wanderers have the best defensive record in the league with 14 goals conceded in 13 games.

Western United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Western United have had a season to forget and have been by far the worst side in the league to this point. They are currently on a four-game winless run and have managed just one win in their last 11 league games (nine losses).

This will be a clash between two sides with contrasting styles, with Western Sydney Wanderers being more conservative. Rudan Mark's side have conceded and scored just six goals in five away league games, the best and worst away records respectively.

We are backing the visitors to leave with a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Western United 0-1 Western Sydney Wanderers

Western United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Western Sydney Wanderers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals