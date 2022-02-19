Western United vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Western Sydney Wanderers take on Western United on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Western United are in second place in the A-League standings and have excelled this season. The Melbourne-based side played out a 1-1 draw with Sydney FC last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Western Sydney Wanderers, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far. The Wanderers eased past Melbourne Victory by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Western United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head

Western Sydney Wanderers have a slight edge over Western United and have won two out of three matches played between the two teams. Western United have managed one victory against the Wanderers and will look to level the scales on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place this month and ended in a 1-0 victory for Western United. Western Sydney Wanderers were not at their best on the day and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Western United form guide in the A-League: D-W-D-W-L

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: W-L-L-W-L

Western United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Team News

Western United have a point to prove

Western United

Sebastian Pasquali and Rhys Bozinovski are injured and will not be included in the squad this week. Tomoki Imai has served his suspension and will be available for selection this weekend.

Injured: Sebastian Pasquali, Rhys Bozinovski

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western Sydney Wanderers have a good squad

Western Sydney Wanderers

Vedran Janjetovic is currently recovering from a long-term injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Rhys Williams picked up a hamstring strain last week and will not feature in this game.

Injured: Vedran Janjetovic, Rhys Williams

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI

Western United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jamie Young; Ben Garuccio, Leo Lacroix, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Josh Risdon; Steven Lustica, Neil Kilkenny; Connor Pain, Alessandro Diamanti, Lachlan Wales; Aleksandar Prijovic

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Mejias; Phillip Cancar, John Koutroumbis, Thomas Aquilina, Adama Traore; Steven Ugarkovic, Terry Antonis, Ramy Najjarine; James Troisi, Dimitri Petratos, Tomer Hemed

Western United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Western United have been a formidable force in the A-League this season and are in impressive form at the moment. The hosts are unbeaten in their last four league games and will look to extend their streak this weekend.

Western Sydney Wanderers have struggled this season and are yet to hit their peak this year. Western United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Western United 2-1 Western Sydney Wanderers

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi