What are the contents of Messi's first contract with Barcelona which was written on a napkin?

Barcelona v Real Betis

What's the story?

The first professional contract of one of the best footballers of all time, Lionel Messi, had been reported to have been written on a napkin. The contents of that napkin and the reason behind the contract being written on the napkin have now been reconfirmed.

In case you didn't know...

Since coming out of Barcelona's famed academy La Masia, Messi has stayed loyal to the Catalan giants, making 650 appearances for the club and scoring a whopping 566 goals in the process.

The 31-year-old ace has since won nine LaLiga titles, six Copa del Reys, four Champions League titles and a record five Ballon d'Ors with the side.

The heart of the matter

A report in Marca has reconfirmed the contents of the contract that started it all for Messi which was, in fact, written on a napkin.

A 13-year-old Messi arrived in Barcelona with his family on September 2000, when he impressed everybody with his ability. However, then-club president Joan Gaspart was of the opinion that signing such a young player was risky. This prompted Messi's agents Josep Maria Minguella and Horacio Gaggioli to threaten to sell the youngster somewhere else.

Recognising the undeniable talent in the Argentine, technical secretary Carles Rexach decided to write out a contract on a napkin of the club cafeteria where they (including Minguella and Gaggioli) had lunch in. The contract was signed by all three members present.

The contract read, "In Barcelona, on December 14, 2000 and in the presence of Messrs. Minguella and Horacio, Carlos Rexach, Technical Secretary of F.C.B. is committed under his responsibility and despite some opinions against signing the player Lionel Messi as long as we maintain the agreed amounts."

This picture here is of a 13 y.o. Lionel Messi's first professional contract; on a paper napkin. Carles Rexach, Barcelona's manager, didn't have any paper nearby, but his urgency to sign Messi made him write the contract on a napkin lying around him.



This moment kick-started Messi's career and more than a decade later, the Argentine is considered to be one of the best players in football history, if not the best. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner shows no signs of stopping as he continues his exploits in the game at the age of 31.

What's next?

The end of the international break promises a much-awaited LaLiga game between Messi's Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. The two teams will go head-to-head on November 25.