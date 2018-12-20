What can Manchester United expect from Solskjaer?

Can he steady the ship?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was recently announced as the caretaker manager for Manchester United as Jose Mourinho was relieved of his duties. Solkjaer is a club legend and will instantly raise the spirits of the club who need this after months of unrest. The great super sub in United's history has a decent pedigree as a manager as well. As manager of the Manchester United Reserve side, Molde and Cardiff he has a total of almost 10 years of eexperience.

Style of play

In the league and the Europa League, he was seen employing different formations depending on his opponents. His side can also play different styles of football which shows his adaptability. His Molde side has been seen playing a defensive style of football but also keeping hold of the ball and building from the back.

His Molde side over his two tenures has had an average age of just over 22. He is no stranger to his side being torn apart by elite clubs from around Europe. He has promoted from within and kept the club from falling off. He has always managed to promote from within and give talented young players the opportunity to grow to achieve their potential.

As a manager of Molde, a Norwegian side back in his homeland, he won the top flight twice in his first two seasons. In his second title win, his side ended with an impressive points tally of 62 in just 30 games.

This is something that will get Manchester United fans excited as the likes of Chong, Greenwood and Gomes are all on the fringes of the side waiting to light up Old Trafford. Over this season if he is able to get these budding stars minutes here and there, help them make the step up from youth football to top flight football, it would make the job of the next manager much simpler.

