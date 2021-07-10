What channel is Argentina vs Brazil? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | Copa America 2021 Final 

The Copa America 2021 features one of the biggest games of the summer this weekend as Brazil take on Argentina at the Maracana on Saturday. The two South American heavyweights have been impressive in recent weeks and will be intent on winning a trophy this weekend.

Brazil are the reigning Copa America champions and started their title defence in emphatic fashion last month. The Selecao have been kept at bay in recent weeks and will want to get rid of their shackles in this match.

Argentina, on the other hand, have put forth a robust front in Copa America 2021 and have been tested on their route to the final. La Albiceleste have some lethal attacking players in their ranks and have a point to prove on Saturday.

Brazil vs. Argentina.



The #CopaAmerica Final is set for Saturday, July 10. pic.twitter.com/mqAsbSGfaE — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) July 7, 2021

Argentina vs Brazil Team News

Argentina have a strong squad

Argentina

Argentina have a fully-fit squad and have some of the most lethal attacking players in South America at their disposal for this game. Cristian Romero and Angel Di Maria have recovered from their knocks and could feature against Brazil

Rodrigo De Paul and Guido Rodriguez have seized the initiative in midfield and have effectively allowed Lionel Messi to play in an advanced position in the final third. Sergio Aguero and Lautaro Martinez are available for this game and will need to make an impact in the penalty area.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brazil will have to do without Jesus

Brazil

Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus was given a straight red card for a harsh challenge against Chile and is suspended for this fixture. In his absence, Roberto Firmino will likely play in an advanced position alongside Neymar and Richarlison.

Lucas Paqueta scored a crucial goal against Chile over the weekend and will likely be rewarded with a start in this match. Thiago Silva returned to the starting eleven against Peru and is set to partner Marquinhos in Brazil's defence.

Injured: Dani Alves

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Gabriel Jesus

At what time does the Copa America 2021 match between Argentina and Brazil kick off?

India: 11th July 2021, at 5:30 AM

USA: 10th July 2021, at 8 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 7 PM (Central Standard Time), 5 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 11th July 2021, at 1 AM

The last time Argentina defeated Brazil at the Maracanã was a 1-0 win back in April 1998. Claudio Lopez the goalscorer in front of over 99,000 fans. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) July 8, 2021

Where and how to watch Argentina vs Brazil on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA

UK: BBC Red Button

How to watch live streaming of Argentina vs Brazil?

India: SonyLIV

USA: Fox Sports App, fuboTV

UK: BBC iPlayer

Also Read: Jim Beglin's best possible starting XI for England | Euro 2020

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Football fans. Please spare 2 mins to take this short survey.

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi