What channel is Argentina vs Brazil? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | Copa America 2021 Final 

The Copa America 2021 features one of the biggest games of the summer this weekend as Brazil take on Argentina at the Maracana on Saturday. The two South American heavyweights have been impressive in recent weeks and will be intent on winning a trophy this weekend.
Brazil are the reigning Copa America champions and started their title defence in emphatic fashion last month. The Selecao have been kept at bay in recent weeks and will want to get rid of their shackles in this match.
Argentina, on the other hand, have put forth a robust front in Copa America 2021 and have been tested on their route to the final. La Albiceleste have some lethal attacking players in their ranks and have a point to prove on Saturday.
Argentina vs Brazil Team News
Argentina
Argentina have a fully-fit squad and have some of the most lethal attacking players in South America at their disposal for this game. Cristian Romero and Angel Di Maria have recovered from their knocks and could feature against Brazil
Rodrigo De Paul and Guido Rodriguez have seized the initiative in midfield and have effectively allowed Lionel Messi to play in an advanced position in the final third. Sergio Aguero and Lautaro Martinez are available for this game and will need to make an impact in the penalty area.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Brazil
Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus was given a straight red card for a harsh challenge against Chile and is suspended for this fixture. In his absence, Roberto Firmino will likely play in an advanced position alongside Neymar and Richarlison.
Lucas Paqueta scored a crucial goal against Chile over the weekend and will likely be rewarded with a start in this match. Thiago Silva returned to the starting eleven against Peru and is set to partner Marquinhos in Brazil's defence.
Injured: Dani Alves
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Gabriel Jesus
At what time does the Copa America 2021 match between Argentina and Brazil kick off?
India: 11th July 2021, at 5:30 AM
USA: 10th July 2021, at 8 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 7 PM (Central Standard Time), 5 PM (Pacific Standard Time)
UK: 11th July 2021, at 1 AM
Where and how to watch Argentina vs Brazil on TV?
India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV
USA: Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA
UK: BBC Red Button
How to watch live streaming of Argentina vs Brazil?
India: SonyLIV
USA: Fox Sports App, fuboTV
UK: BBC iPlayer
