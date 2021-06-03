What channel is Argentina vs Chile? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers are set to take precedence in world football this week as Argentina host Chile at the Estadio Unico Madres de Ciudades on Thursday. The two South American giants will face each other again in the Copa America later this month and have a point to prove in this fixture.
Chile have not been at their best over the past year and currently find themselves in sixth place in South America's World Cup qualification table. La Roja have impressive players in their ranks, however, and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset.
Argentina, on the other hand, have found some much-needed stability under Lionel Scaloni and are in second place in the qualification table. The Albicelestes have finally put together a well-rounded team this year and will be intent on making the most of their recent purple patch.
Argentina vs Chile Team News
Argentina
After a string of impressive performances in the Premier League, Emiliano Martinez is set to be rewarded with a place in the national team. Rodrigo De Paul has been exceptional for Udinese this season and is likely to partner Leandro Paredes in the midfield.
Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, and Lautaro Martinez have been included in the squad and should feature against Chile. Lisandro Martinez and Nicolas Tagliafico have been pivotal to Ajax's domestic success and will also play a part this week.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Chile
Chile's midfield stalwart Arturo Vidal has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be unable to play a part in this match. The likes of Erick Pulgar and Fabian Orellana have plenty of European experience and will have to step up in his absence.
Injured: Arturo Vidal
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
