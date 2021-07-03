What channel is Argentina vs Ecuador? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | Copa America 2021

Argentina are back in action in Copa America 2021 this weekend as they lock horns with Ecuador at the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico on Saturday. Argentina have been impressive in recent months and are the favourites to win this match.

Ecuador have not been at their best this summer and have plenty of work to do ahead of this crucial knock-out fixture. The Ecuadorians held a second-string Brazil side to an impressive 1-1 draw in their previous game and will look to pull off a similarly robust performance on Saturday.

Argentina, on the other hand, played out a draw in their opening game of the competition but won the remaining matches in their group to top the standings. La Albiceleste have assembled an impressive squad with Lionel Scaloni at the helm and are one of the favourites to win Copa America 2021.

Argentina vs Ecuador Team News

Argentina have a strong squad

Argentina

Argentina have a fully-fit squad and have some of the most lethal attacking players in South America at their disposal for this game. Cristian Romero and Angel Di Maria have recovered from their knocks and should be available against Ecuador.

Rodrigo De Paul and Leandro Paredes have seized the initiative in midfield and have effectively allowed Lionel Messi to play in an advanced position in the final third. Sergio Aguero and Lautaro Martinez are available for this game and will need to make an impact in the penalty area.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ecuador need to be at their best

Ecuador

Brighton star Moises Caicedo was stretchered off the pitch against Brazil but might be able to recover in time for this game. Ecuador do not have any injury concerns and will need to field their best team against Argentina.

Angel Mena scored the equaliser against Brazil but is unlikely to feature in Ecuador's 5-4-1 formation. Enner Valencia will likely lead the line and will have to make the most of the chances that come his way against Argentina.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the Copa America 2021 match between Argentina and Ecuador kick off?

India: 4th July 2021, at 6:30 AM

USA: 3rd July 2021, at 9 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 8 PM (Central Standard Time), 6 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 4th July 2021, at 2 AM

Where and how to watch Argentina vs Ecuador on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: Fox Sports 1, Univision Now, TUDN

UK: BBC Red Button

How to watch live streaming of Argentina vs Ecuador?

India: SonyLIV

USA: fuboTV, Fox Sports App, TUDN

UK: BBC iPlayer

