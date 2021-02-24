What channel is Atalanta vs Real Madrid? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

The UEFA Champions League is back with another set of round-of-16 fixtures this week as Spanish champions Real Madrid take on Atalanta at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Real Madrid have managed to improve their standings in La Liga but will be up against an unpredictable opponent this week. Los Blancos have a fair few defensive issues to address and will need to be at their best in this match.

Atalanta have been inconsistent this season but have managed to find their feet in the Serie A in recent weeks. La Dea thrashed Gennaro Gattuso's Napoli outfit by a 4-2 margin over the weekend and will have to put in a similar performance against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Atalanta vs Real Madrid Team News

Atalanta have a strong squad

Atalanta

Hans Hateboer is still struggling with an injury and remains sidelined for this game. Robin Gosens and Cristian Romero are back in the squad this week and are likely to feature in this match. Josip Ilicic was rested against Napoli over the weekend and is likely to feature in this match.

Injured: Hans Hateboer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Benzema is unavailable at the moment

Real Madrid

Real Madrid have a heavily depleted squad at the moment with Sergio Ramos, Federico Valverde, Marcelo, Alvaro Odriozola, and Dani Carvajal sidelined with injuries. Raphael Varane and Nacho will have to step up to the plate defensively against Atalanta.

With Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard also injured, the likes of Marco Asensio and Vinicius Junior will have to be at their best for Real Madrid. Rodrygo is also recuperating from a knock and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo, Dani Carvajal, Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Eder Militao, Alvaro Odriozola

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Atalanta and Real Madrid kick off?

India: 25th February 2021, at 1:30 AM

USA: 24th February 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 24th February 2021, at 8 PM

👔💬 Zidane: "We are doing things very well and everything is in place for us to have a good game tomorrow." #UCL pic.twitter.com/B2j1REvXiK — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) February 23, 2021

Where and how to watch Atalanta vs Real Madrid on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

USA: CBS, fuboTV

UK: BT Sport

How to watch live streaming of Atalanta vs Real Madrid?

India: SonyLIV

USA: CBS All Access

UK: BT Sport App

