What channel is Belgium vs Portugal? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

Portugal are back in action at UEFA Euro 2020 with a high-profile fixture against Belgium at the Estadio de La Cartuja in the Round of 16 on Sunday. Both teams are in the running to win the tournament and will need to be at their absolute best to win this game.

Belgium have been exceptional in their group games and will look to maintain their series of victories this weekend. The Red Devils have a balanced and talented squad and will face a stern challenge against a dangerous side this weekend.

Portugal, on the other hand, have had their fair share of problems in the Group of Death at Euro 2020 but have managed to qualify for the knock-outs. The Iberian giants can run riot on the day and will need to punch above their weight to make it to the business end of the competition.

Portugal at Euro 2020 had to:



Play Hungary in Budapest.

Play Germany in Munich.

Play the defending world champions.

Now have to face number one ranked Belgium.



If I ever meet the guy who decided on this format he’s getting a kick in the face. — Sid Seixeiro (@Sid_Seixeiro) June 23, 2021

Belgium vs Portugal Team News

Belgium have a strong squad

Belgium

Timothy Castagne remains the only injury concern for Belgium and has been ruled out of Euro 2020. Thorgan Hazard has done an admirable job in his place and will have to be at his best against a strong Portugal side.

Romelu Lukaku has been sensational this year and is set to lead the line against Portugal this weekend. Kevin De Bruyne has made a full recovery and will play in an advanced role for Belgium.

Injured: Timothy Castagne

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Portugal have a few injury concerns

Portugal

Joao Cancelo has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be unable to play his part at Euro 2020. With Nelson Semedo also a doubt for this game, Diogo Dalot is likely to start for Portugal.

Danilo Pereira is also carrying a knock and might not feature against Belgium this weekend. Bruno Fernandes did not play against France and will have to fight for his place in the team.

Injured: Joao Cancelo

Doubtful: Danilo Pereira, Nelson Semedo

Suspended: None

At what time does the Euro 2020 match between Belgium and Portugal kick off?

India: 28th June 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 27th June 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 27th June 2021, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Belgium vs Portugal on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: ESPN3, ABC, Univision, TUDN

UK: ITV

How to watch live streaming of Belgium vs Portugal?

India: SonyLIV

USA: ESPN App, fuboTV, TUDN

UK: ITV Hub

Also Read: Euro 2020: Paul Merson's predictions for the Round of 16 fixtures

Fabrizio Romano's exclusive column for Sportskeeda check here!

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi