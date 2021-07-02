Create
What channel is Brazil vs Chile? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | Copa America 2021

Brazil take on Chile this weekend
Aditya Hosangadi
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 2021-07-02T12:38:46+05:30

Brazil are back in action in Copa America 2021 this weekend as they lock horns with Chile at the Olympic Stadium on Friday. Brazil have excellent players at their disposal and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Chile have been fairly inconsistent in Copa America this year and have plenty of work to do ahead of this game. La Roja troubled both Argentina and Uruguay last week and will need to put in a similar effort against the reigning champions.

Brazil, on the other hand, are one of only two undefeated teams in Copa America 2021 at the moment and are the favourites to win the competition. The Selecao were held to a 1-1 draw by Ecuador in their previous game and will need to return to winning ways this weekend.

Brazil vs Chile Team News

Brazil have a strong squad
Brazil have a strong squad

Brazil

Brazil have a fully-fit squad going into this game and have some of the best players in South America at their disposal. Tite rested many of his key players against Ecuador and should name his best team this weekend.

Casemiro was benched against Ecuador and is set to return to the team in place of Douglas Luiz. Neymar and Richarlison were also rested and their freshness will be key to Brazil's chances of success.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chile need to be at their best
Chile need to be at their best

Chile

Chile talisman Alexis Sanchez is currently recuperating from an injury and is unavailable for this fixture. In his absence, Eduardo Vargas has stepped up admirably with goals against both Argentina and Uruguay.

Ben Brereton has also done well for Chile this summer and is set to keep his place in the starting eleven. Guillermo Maripan is carrying a knock at the moment and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Alexis Sanchez

Doubtful: Guillermo Maripan

Suspended: None

At what time does the Copa America 2021 match between Brazil and Chile kick off?

India: 3rd July 2021, at 5:30 AM

USA: 2nd July 2021, at 8 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 7 PM (Central Standard Time), 5 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 3rd July 2021, at 1 AM

Where and how to watch Brazil vs Chile on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: FS1

UK: BBC Red Button

How to watch live streaming of Brazil vs Chile?

India: SonyLIV

USA: fuboTV, AT&T TV

UK: BBC iPlayer

