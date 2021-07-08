What channel is Colombia vs Peru? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | Copa America 2021

The Copa America 2021 is back in action with another important game this weekend as Colombia lock horns with Peru in a battle for third place at the tournament. Both teams have been impressive in recent weeks and will have to be at their best this weekend.

Peru have exceeded expectations in Copa America 2021 and are perfectly capable of another upset. The Peruvians have a balanced squad and also defeated Colombia in the group stage last month.

Colombia have also punched above their weight this month and narrowly lost to Argentina in the semi-final last week. The Colombians have an impressive record against Peru and will be confident going into this game.

Colombia vs Peru Team News

Colombia need to be at their best

Colombia

Mateus Uribe and Yairo Moreno are currently injured and have been ruled out of the game against Peru this week. Former Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez has not been picked for the tournament and is unavailable for selection.

Colombia will likely set up on the counter with Atalanta duo Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel leading the line. Yerry Mina and Davinson Sanchez will hold the fort in defence and will have their work cut out for them in this game.

Injured: Mateus Uribe, Yairo Moreno

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Peru need to be at their best

Peru

Andre Carrillo served his suspension against Brazil and is available for selection against Colombia. Carrillo is Peru's primary source of creativity and could make a difference this weekend.

Gianluca Lapadula has been prolific for Peru and is set to lead the line against Colombia on Monday. Renato Tapia and Christian Cueva have been impressive in midfield and will need to put in a massive shift in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the Copa America 2021 match between Colombia and Peru kick off?

India: 10th July 2021, at 5:30 AM

USA: 9th July 2021, at 8 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 7 PM (Central Standard Time), 5 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 10th July 2021, at 1 AM

Where and how to watch Colombia vs Peru on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: Fox Sports 2, Univision Now, TUDN USA, UniMas

UK: BBC Red Button

How to watch live streaming of Colombia vs Peru?

India: SonyLIV

USA: Fox Sports App, TUDN

UK: BBC iPlayer

