What channel is Czech Republic vs Denmark? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020 

The UEFA Euro 2020 features a set of important matches this weekend as Denmark take on Czech Republic at the Baku Olympic Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this summer and will want to win this game.

Czech Republic have pulled off several excellent results this year and have punched above their weight at Euro 2020. The Czechs stunned the Netherlands in their previous game and will be intent on a similar result this weekend.

Denmark, on the other hand, endured a difficult start to their campaign but have stepped up admirably to reach the quarterfinals. The Danes ripped Wales to shreds in the Round of 16 and hold a slight upper hand in this match.

Czech Republic vs Denmark Team News

Czech Republic need to be at their best

Czech Republic

Jan Boril served his suspension against the Netherlands last week and is available for this game. Patrik Schick has been lethal at Euro 2020 and will want to make his mark this weekend.

Lukas Provod is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of Euro 2020. Alex Kral and Tomas Holes have both been impressive and will compete for a place in Czech Republic's midfield.

Injured: Lukas Provod

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Denmark have a good squad

Denmark

Simon Kjaer has struggled with his fitness over the past week but has managed to recover and is set to start this game. Andreas Christensen and Joakim Maehle have been excellent for Denmark and should make up the defence alongside Vestergaard and Wass.

With Christian Eriksen unavailable, Mikkel Damsgaard is likely to take up the creative mantle against Wales. Yussuf Poulsen found the back of the net against Russia and will lead the line for Denmark.

Injured: Christian Eriksen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the Euro 2020 match between Czech Republic and Denmark kick off?

India: 3rd July 2021, at 9:30 PM

USA: 3rd July 2021, at 12 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 11 AM (Central Standard Time), 9 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 3rd July 2021, at 5 PM

Where and how to watch Czech Republic vs Denmark on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: ESPN, TUDN, Univision

UK: ITV

How to watch live streaming of Czech Republic vs Denmark?

India: SonyLIV

USA: ESPN App, fuboTV, TUDN

UK: ITV Hub

