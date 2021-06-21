What channel is Czech Republic vs England? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

England are back in action at UEFA Euro 2020 this week as they play their last group game against Czech Republic on Tuesday. Both teams are within touching distance of reaching the knock-outs and have a point to prove going into this game.

Czech Republic have exceeded expectations at the Euros so far and have been exceptional in Group D this summer. The Czechs are a robust and balanced unit and will look to give their opponents a run for their money on Tuesday.

England, on the other hand, have flattered to deceive at Euro 2020 so far but find themselves in a fairly good position ahead of this game. The Three Lions have had their problems in the final third, however, and will need to be more clinical and ruthless ahead of a potentially hectic schedule.

“I don’t see anyone in the camp that feels any pressure or feels hard done by,” Raheem Sterling insists the mood in the camp remains confident and upbeat ahead of Czech crunch https://t.co/RdJ5japFbC — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) June 21, 2021

Czech Republic vs England Team News

Czech Republic have a good squad

Czech Republic

Patrik Schick has been sensational for Czech Republic and will look to pull off another world-class display this week. The striker will have to rely on the likes of Vladimir Darida and Jakub Jankto to scythe through England's defence.

Lukas Provod is currently the only injury concern for Czech Republic and has been ruled out of this match. Alex Kral was benched against Croatia and is set to start this game.

Injured: Lukas Provod

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

England need to win this game

England

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell are reportedly in isolation after making contact with Scotland's Billy Gilmour and might not be available against Czech Republic. Luke Shaw and Jack Grealish are set to their places in England's line-up this week.

With Dean Henderson ruled out of Euro 2020, Gareth Southgate is likely to persist with Jordan Pickford between the sticks. Harry Maguire has recovered from his knock and is set to feature in this match.

Injured: Dean Henderson

Doubtful: Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell

Suspended: None

At what time does the Euro 2020 match between Czech Republic and England kick off?

India: 23rd June 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 22nd June 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 22nd June 2021, at 8 PM

Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are isolating after interacting with Scotland's Billy Gilmour, who has tested positive for COVID-19.



All England players tested negative earlier on Monday. pic.twitter.com/CmiNYNC8Wa — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 21, 2021

Where and how to watch Czech Republic vs England on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: ESPN

UK: ITV

How to watch live streaming of Czech Republic vs England?

India: SonyLIV

USA: ESPN App, fuboTV, PrendeTV

UK: ITV Hub

Also Read: Euro 2020: Ranking the top 5 favorites to win the tournament

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi