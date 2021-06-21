What channel is Czech Republic vs England? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

England are back in action at UEFA Euro 2020 this week as they play their last group game against Czech Republic on Tuesday. Both teams are within touching distance of reaching the knock-outs and have a point to prove going into this game.
Czech Republic have exceeded expectations at the Euros so far and have been exceptional in Group D this summer. The Czechs are a robust and balanced unit and will look to give their opponents a run for their money on Tuesday.
England, on the other hand, have flattered to deceive at Euro 2020 so far but find themselves in a fairly good position ahead of this game. The Three Lions have had their problems in the final third, however, and will need to be more clinical and ruthless ahead of a potentially hectic schedule.
Czech Republic vs England Team News
Czech Republic
Patrik Schick has been sensational for Czech Republic and will look to pull off another world-class display this week. The striker will have to rely on the likes of Vladimir Darida and Jakub Jankto to scythe through England's defence.
Lukas Provod is currently the only injury concern for Czech Republic and has been ruled out of this match. Alex Kral was benched against Croatia and is set to start this game.
Injured: Lukas Provod
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
England
Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell are reportedly in isolation after making contact with Scotland's Billy Gilmour and might not be available against Czech Republic. Luke Shaw and Jack Grealish are set to their places in England's line-up this week.
With Dean Henderson ruled out of Euro 2020, Gareth Southgate is likely to persist with Jordan Pickford between the sticks. Harry Maguire has recovered from his knock and is set to feature in this match.
Injured: Dean Henderson
Doubtful: Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell
Suspended: None
At what time does the Euro 2020 match between Czech Republic and England kick off?
India: 23rd June 2021, at 12:30 AM
USA: 22nd June 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)
UK: 22nd June 2021, at 8 PM
Where and how to watch Czech Republic vs England on TV?
India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV
USA: ESPN
UK: ITV
How to watch live streaming of Czech Republic vs England?
India: SonyLIV
USA: ESPN App, fuboTV, PrendeTV
UK: ITV Hub
