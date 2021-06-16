What channel is Denmark vs Belgium? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

Belgium are back in action with another match at UEFA Euro 2020 this week as they lock horns with Denmark at the Parken Stadium on Thursday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will need to win this game.

Denmark suffered a 1-0 defeat in their first game of the tournament and will be intent on bouncing back in this match. The Danes have a strong squad and can potentially pull off an upset in this fixture.

Belgium, on the other hand, are one of the favourites at Euro 2020 and will want to prove their mettle this week. The Belgians are in the form of their lives at the moment and thrashed Russia by a 3-0 margin last week.

Kevin De Bruyne fit to play for Belgium tomorrow against Denmark. Roberto Martinez indicates they will use their two remaining #EURO2020 group games to get him up to full match fitness — Simon Bajkowski (@spbajko) June 16, 2021

Denmark vs Belgium Team News

Denmark have a good squad

Denmark

On a day that set all our priorities straight, Christian Eriksen was taken off the pitch after an unfortunate incident and has been ruled out of the tournament. Simon Kjaer won all our hearts with his inspirational leadership skills and is lead from the front against Belgium.

Mathias Jensen is likely to play a part in Denmark's attack and will have to step up as a creative force alongside Braithwaite and Poulsen. Kasper Dolberg can be lethal on his day and is likely to lead the line for Denmark.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Christian Eriksen

Belgium are the favourites in Group B

Belgium

Timothy Castagne suffered an injury against Russia last week and has been ruled out of Euro 2020. Thomas Meunier is likely to step in for Roberto Martinez's side after finding the back of the net against Russia.

Kevin De Bruyne is reportedly fit to play this game but will likely be eased back into action in the group stages. Axel Witsel and Jan Vertonghen are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Timothy Castagne

Doubtful: Axel Witsel, Jan Vertonghen

Unavailable: None

At what time does the Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Belgium kick off?

India: 17th June 2021, at 9:30 PM

USA: 17th June 2021, at 12 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 11 AM (Central Standard Time), 9 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 17th June 2021, at 5 PM

When Belgium play Denmark on Thursday there's going to be message of love and support for Christian Eriksen 👏 pic.twitter.com/L108Pctluj — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 16, 2021

Where and how to watch Denmark vs Belgium on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: ESPN

UK: ITV

How to watch live streaming of Denmark vs Belgium?

India: SonyLIV

USA: ESPN App, fuboTV, PrendeTV

UK: ITV Hub

