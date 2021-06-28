What channel is England vs Germany? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back in action with a massive knock-out fixture this week as England and Germany lock horns at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday. The two rivals are yet to hit their stride at Euro 2020 and will need to take it up a notch this week.

England have not justified their potential at Euro 2020 and struggled against Scotland in the group stage. The Three Lions have assembled an impressive squad and will have to tap into their best team on Tuesday.

Germany, on the other hand, showed plenty of resolve to secure a draw against Hungary and were virtually unstoppable against Portugal. Die Mannschaft can be lethal on their day but do have a few issues to solve ahead of this game.

England vs Germany Team News

England have a few decisions to make

England

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell have been in isolation after they made contact with Scottish midfielder Billy Gilmour last week. The two Chelsea stars were scheduled to remain in quarantine until Monday.

WIth Dean Henderson ruled out of Euro 2020, Jordan Pickford is set to keep his place between the sticks. Gareth Southgate will have to choose between Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, and Jadon Sancho in England's forward line.

Injured: Dean Henderson

Doubtful: Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount

Suspended: None

Germany have a strong squad

Germany

Thomas Muller recovered in time for the game against Hungary and should be able to start against England. Jonas Hofmann and Lukas Klostermann are carrying knocks, however, and might not play a part in this match.

Leon Goretzka has also completed his recovery but is unlikely to start ahead of Toni Kroos and Ilkay Gundogan. Robin Gosens and Joshua Kimmich have been exceptional on the flanks and will need to step up against England.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jonas Hofmann, Lukas Klostermann

Suspended: None

At what time does the Euro 2020 match between England and Germany kick off?

India: 29th June 2021, at 9:30 PM

USA: 29th June 2021, at 12 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 11 AM (Central Standard Time), 9 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 29th June 2021, at 5 PM

If England don’t play Jadon Sancho, Germany will have him, warns Lothar Matthaus 👀 pic.twitter.com/HXuCuLxmel — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 25, 2021

Where and how to watch England vs Germany on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: ESPN

UK: BBC One

How to watch live streaming of England vs Germany?

India: SonyLIV

USA: ESPN App, fuboTV, PrendeTV

UK: BBC iPlayer

Also Read: Euro 2020: Paul Merson's predictions for the Round of 16 fixtures

Fabrizio Romano's exclusive column for Sportskeeda check here!

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi