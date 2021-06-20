What channel is Finland vs Belgium? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

Belgium return to the fold with their last group match of UEFA Euro 2020 as they lock horns with Finland at the Krestovsky Stadium on Monday. Belgium have been in excellent form this month and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Finland have been fairly impressive at Euro 2020 and have punched above their weight this year. The Finnish outfit gave Russia a fair share of problems last week and will want to pull off a massive upset in this fixture.

Belgium, on the other hand, have already made it to the knock-outs and will want to maintain their perfect record at Euro 2020. The Belgians have some of the best players in the tournament in their ranks and are the favourites to win this fixture.

"We are proud and happy to be at the Euros!"



Finland captain Paulus Arajuuri was proud of his side, despite losing to Russia! Belgium is up next! #beINEURO2020 #EURO2020 #FINRUS



Watch Now - https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ pic.twitter.com/bqHulUeRuI — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 16, 2021

Finland vs Belgium Team News

Finland need to win this game

Finland

Finland have a fully-fit squad going into this game and will need to use all the resources at their disposal against Belgium. Teemu Pukki and Joel Pohjanpalo have formed an excellent partnership and will look to trouble Belgium's defence this week.

Glen Kamara and Robin Lod are excellent carriers of the ball and will have to step up against the likes of De Bruyne and Tielemans. Finland will employ a 3-5-2 formation to keep Belgium at bay on Monday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Belgium have a strong squad

Belgium

Timothy Castagne is the only injury concern for Belgium at the moment and has been ruled out of Euro 2020. The Belgians have several options on the flank with both Thomas Meunier and Nacer Chadli available to fill in for Castagne.

Kevin De Bruyne made a massive impact as a substitute against Denmark and is likely to start this game. Romelu Lukaku might be given a rest against Finland, however, with Michy Batshuayi taking his place in the team.

Injured: Timothy Castagne

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the Euro 2020 match between Finland and Belgium kick off?

India: 22nd June 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 21st June 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 21st June 2021, at 8 PM

📈 - THE GRACENOTE FORECAST FOR EURO 2020



Chance of progress to the knockout phase:



>90%

🇳🇱 Netherlands (99.6%)

🇧🇪 Belgium

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England

🇮🇹 Italy

🇫🇷 France

🇵🇹 Portugal

🇪🇸 Spain



80-90%

🇦🇹 Austria

🇨🇿 Czech Republic



70-80%

🇸🇪 Sweden

🇫🇮 Finland

🇩🇪 Germany

🇸🇰 Slovakia#Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/FTeFrsdwIA — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) June 16, 2021

Where and how to watch Finland vs Belgium on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: ESPN2

UK: BBC One

How to watch live streaming of Finland vs Belgium?

India: SonyLIV

USA: ESPN App, fuboTV, PrendeTV

UK: BBC iPlayer

Also Read: Euro 2020: Ranking the top 5 favorites to win the tournament

Fabrizio Romano has joined Sportskeeda. Check Here!

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi