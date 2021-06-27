What channel is France vs Switzerland? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as France lock horns with Switzerland at the National Arena on Monday. France have an impressive squad and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Switzerland are perfectly capable of punching above their weight and will need to be at their best against France. The Swiss have troubled France in the past but will have plenty of work to do ahead of this match.

France, on the other hand, are one of the favourites to win Euro 2020 but are yet to hit their stride in the competition. Les Bleus have a dangerous line-up and will need to find their rhythm this week.

France vs Switzerland Team News

France have a few injury concerns

France are facing an injury crisis at the moment with both Lucas Hernandez and Lucas Digne struggling at the moment. Leo Dubois is likely to fill in as a left-back against Switzerland this week.

Ousmane Dembele has picked up an injury and has been ruled out of the tournament. Marcus Thuram and Thomas Lemar are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Lucas Digne, Ousmane Dembele

Doubtful: Lucas Hernandez, Marcus Thuram, Thomas Lemar

Suspended: None

Switzerland need to win this game

Switzerland

Switzerland have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need their best players to stand a chance in this game. Haris Seferovic and Breel Embolo can make an impact on their day and will need to step up in this match.

Xherdan became Switzerland's leading goalscorer at major international tournaments with his brace against Turkey and will need to add to his goal tally against France.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

